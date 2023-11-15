What Justin Bieber Song Was Written By Ed Sheeran?

In a surprising collaboration between two of the biggest names in the music industry, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran joined forces to create a chart-topping hit. The song in question is none other than “Love Yourself,” which was released Bieber in 2015 as part of his highly successful album, “Purpose.”

How did this collaboration come about?

The story behind this collaboration is quite interesting. Ed Sheeran initially wrote “Love Yourself” with the intention of including it on his own album. However, he felt that the song didn’t quite fit his style and decided to offer it to Justin Bieber instead. Bieber loved the song and decided to record it, making it his own.

What makes “Love Yourself” special?

“Love Yourself” stands out not only for its catchy melody but also for its heartfelt lyrics. The song revolves around the theme of self-love and empowerment, encouraging listeners to prioritize their own well-being and not let others bring them down. With Ed Sheeran’s signature songwriting style and Bieber’s soulful vocals, “Love Yourself” became an instant hit and resonated with fans worldwide.

What impact did the collaboration have?

The collaboration between Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran proved to be a winning formula. “Love Yourself” topped the charts in numerous countries and received critical acclaim for its relatable lyrics and memorable melody. It further solidified both artists’ positions as talented musicians and songwriters.

What other collaborations have they done?

Apart from “Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have also worked together on the song “I Don’t Care,” which was released in 2019. This upbeat track showcases their chemistry and ability to create infectious pop tunes.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran resulted in the creation of the hit song “Love Yourself.” This unexpected partnership brought together two musical powerhouses and produced a chart-topping success that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.