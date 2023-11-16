What Justin Bieber Doing Now?

In the world of pop music, few names have garnered as much attention and controversy as Justin Bieber. From his early rise to fame as a teenage heartthrob to his more recent personal struggles, Bieber has remained a constant presence in the media. But what is he up to now? Let’s take a closer look at what the Canadian singer-songwriter is currently doing.

Music Career:

After a brief hiatus, Bieber made a triumphant return to the music scene in 2020 with his album “Changes.” The album received positive reviews and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Bieber has since released several successful singles, including “Holy” and “Lonely,” which have further solidified his comeback.

Collaborations:

Bieber has also been actively collaborating with other artists. He recently teamed up with Chance the Rapper for the hit song “Holy” and joined forces with Shawn Mendes for the duet “Monster.” These collaborations have showcased Bieber’s versatility as an artist and have been well-received fans and critics alike.

Charitable Work:

In addition to his music career, Bieber has been actively involved in various charitable endeavors. He has used his platform to raise awareness and funds for causes such as mental health, children’s hospitals, and disaster relief efforts. Bieber’s philanthropic efforts have earned him praise and admiration from fans worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: Is Justin Bieber going on tour?

A: Yes, Bieber has announced his upcoming “Justice World Tour,” which is set to kick off in 2022. The tour will feature performances across North America, Europe, and other parts of the world.

Q: Is Justin Bieber working on new music?

A: Yes, Bieber has hinted at working on new music. He has been sharing snippets of unreleased songs on social media, sparking excitement among his fans.

Q: Will Justin Bieber release another album soon?

A: While there is no official announcement regarding a new album, Bieber has mentioned that he is constantly creating and exploring new sounds. It is likely that he will release another album in the future.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber is currently thriving in his music career, collaborating with other artists, and using his platform for charitable causes. With his upcoming tour and potential new music on the horizon, it seems that Bieber’s star will continue to shine brightly in the entertainment industry.