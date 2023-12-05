What is Zach Braff doing now?

What is Zach Braff up to these days?

Zach Braff, the talented actor and filmmaker, has been keeping busy with a variety of projects since his breakout role in the hit television series “Scrubs.” Known for his wit and charm, Braff has continued to captivate audiences with his unique blend of humor and vulnerability. So, what is he doing now? Let’s take a closer look.

Television and Film Projects

After “Scrubs” ended its successful run, Braff ventured into the world of film, both in front of and behind the camera. He wrote, directed, and starred in the critically acclaimed indie film “Garden State” in 2004, which earned him widespread praise for his storytelling abilities. Since then, he has directed and acted in several other films, including “Wish I Was Here” and “Going in Style.”

In recent years, Braff has also made a return to television. He starred in the ABC comedy series “Alex, Inc.” in 2018 and appeared in the Netflix series “The Kominsky Method” in 2019. These projects have showcased his versatility as an actor and his ability to seamlessly transition between different mediums.

Podcast and Other Ventures

Aside from his work in television and film, Braff has also delved into the world of podcasting. In 2020, he launched a podcast called “Fake Doctors, Real Friends,” alongside his former “Scrubs” co-star, Donald Faison. The podcast provides an inside look into the making of the beloved medical comedy series, offering fans a chance to reminisce and hear behind-the-scenes stories.

In addition to his creative endeavors, Braff is also an active philanthropist. He has supported various charitable causes over the years, including organizations focused on cancer research and education.

FAQ

Q: Is Zach Braff still acting?

A: Yes, Zach Braff is still actively involved in acting. He has appeared in both television and film projects in recent years.

Q: Has Zach Braff directed any new films?

A: Yes, Braff has continued to pursue his passion for directing. He has directed and acted in several films since his directorial debut with “Garden State.”

Q: What is Zach Braff’s podcast about?

A: Braff’s podcast, “Fake Doctors, Real Friends,” is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the television series “Scrubs.” He co-hosts the podcast with his former co-star, Donald Faison.

In conclusion, Zach Braff remains an active and versatile figure in the entertainment industry. Whether he’s acting, directing, or podcasting, he continues to captivate audiences with his talent and charm. Fans eagerly await his future projects, as he continues to leave his mark on both the big and small screens.