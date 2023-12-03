What is YouTube Premium vs YouTube TV?

YouTube Premium vs YouTube TV: What’s the Difference?

YouTube has become an integral part of our lives, offering a vast array of videos on almost any topic imaginable. However, with the introduction of YouTube Premium and YouTube TV, users may find themselves confused about the differences between these two services. Let’s delve into the details and clarify what sets them apart.

YouTube Premium:

YouTube Premium is a subscription-based service that offers an enhanced YouTube experience. With a monthly fee, users can enjoy an ad-free viewing experience, access to YouTube Originals, and the ability to download videos for offline viewing. Additionally, YouTube Premium allows users to play videos in the background while using other apps on their mobile devices.

YouTube TV:

On the other hand, YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service that provides access to a wide range of channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and more. With YouTube TV, users can watch live TV from major networks and popular cable channels, as well as record their favorite shows to watch later. It also offers a cloud DVR feature, allowing users to store recordings in the cloud.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch YouTube TV with a YouTube Premium subscription?

A: No, YouTube Premium and YouTube TV are separate services. While YouTube Premium offers an ad-free experience and access to YouTube Originals, YouTube TV focuses on live TV streaming.

Q: Can I download videos with a YouTube TV subscription?

A: No, YouTube TV does not offer the ability to download videos. This feature is exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers.

Q: Can I watch YouTube Originals with a YouTube TV subscription?

A: Yes, YouTube TV subscribers have access to YouTube Originals without the need for a separate YouTube Premium subscription.

In conclusion, YouTube Premium and YouTube TV cater to different needs. YouTube Premium enhances the regular YouTube experience providing ad-free viewing, offline downloads, and access to exclusive content. On the other hand, YouTube TV offers live TV streaming with a wide range of channels and the ability to record shows. Whether you’re looking for an ad-free experience or live TV streaming, YouTube has you covered with its premium services.