WhatsApp Rolls Out “Protect IP Address in Calls” Feature to Enhance User Privacy

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature called “Protect IP Address in Calls” to safeguard users’ locations and enhance their privacy. This feature, available in the privacy settings menu under the “Advanced” section, ensures that WhatsApp calls are routed through the platform’s servers instead of connecting directly to the recipient’s device.

By utilizing this feature, WhatsApp aims to make it more challenging for hackers and malicious actors to track users’ locations or intercept their calls. WABetaInfo, a reputable source for tracking WhatsApp’s upcoming updates, discovered the new feature. The Protect IP Address in Calls feature is currently accessible through the beta versions of WhatsApp on both Android and iOS.

While ensuring better privacy, users should note that enabling this feature may have a slight impact on call quality. This is due to the additional encryption and routing procedures involved in relaying calls through WhatsApp servers. However, WhatsApp assures users that the impact will be minimal for the majority of users.

Currently, this feature is only available to a predefined group of users participating in the beta testing phase. However, WhatsApp has plans to make it accessible to all users in the future, although a specific release date for the stable version has not yet been announced.

The Protect IP Address in Calls feature is particularly important for users who value their privacy and wish to prevent their IP address from being revealed during calls. This can be beneficial for those who are concerned about being tracked or rely on WhatsApp for professional purposes.

To enable the Protect IP Address in Calls feature, users can follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Privacy.

2. Scroll down to the Advanced section.

3. Tap on “Protect IP address in calls.”

4. Toggle the switch to enable the feature.

By incorporating this feature, WhatsApp reaffirms its commitment to providing its users with secure and private communication channels.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo