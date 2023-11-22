TikTokers Go Crazy for the Trending Watergate Salad

As the holiday season approaches, TikTokers are showcasing their culinary skills and sharing their creations with the world. One particular dessert that has taken TikTok storm is the Watergate salad, which has gained immense popularity after going viral on the platform.

Originally shared Kelly McDuff as she brought the dish to an office potluck, the video sparked curiosity among viewers who were puzzled the light-green dessert on display. TikTokers like @kelsd90 and @trickykappa expressed their amazement and eagerness to know more about the Watergate salad.

So, what exactly is Watergate salad? According to Carlena Davis, a chef and author of the “Memories on a Plate – Southern Recipes Cookbook,” the ingredients include crushed pineapple, chopped pecans, marshmallows, pistachio Jell-O pudding mix, and Cool Whip. It is a beloved dish among many Southerners, passed down through generations.

Interestingly, the name of the salad can be attributed to its resemblance to Watergate cake, a pistachio and coconut-based dessert. The cake itself is rumored to have been named after the Watergate Hotel, which was famously associated with the political scandal involving President Richard Nixon.

McDuff, after receiving numerous inquiries about the Watergate salad, posted a follow-up video explaining the steps to make the dish. The popularity of the dessert soared even further when TikTokers began comparing it to ambrosia salad. While both recipes feature pineapple, marshmallows, and Cool Whip, ambrosia salad adds mandarin oranges, yogurt, and coconut.

As a result of this TikTok trend, the hashtag #watergatesalad has amassed over 12 million views, and people all over are searching for ways to recreate this sweet treat. Watergate salad has become a sensation, and many are indulging in this delicious dessert during the holiday season.

