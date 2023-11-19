What is V’s smile called?

In the world of K-pop, there are countless idols who captivate fans with their talent, charisma, and unique qualities. One such idol is Kim Taehyung, better known as V, from the globally renowned group BTS. V is not only adored for his incredible vocals and mesmerizing stage presence but also for his enchanting smile. Fans often wonder what V’s smile is called and what makes it so special. Let’s delve into this intriguing topic and find out more.

V’s smile is commonly referred to as the “box smile” or “rectangle smile” due to its distinct shape. This term was coined fans who noticed that when V smiles, his lips form a rectangular shape, creating a unique and charming expression. The box smile has become one of V’s signature features, captivating fans worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: What makes V’s smile so special?

A: V’s smile is often described as warm, genuine, and contagious. It lights up his entire face and radiates a sense of joy and happiness, making it incredibly endearing to fans.

Q: How did V’s smile become so popular?

A: V’s smile gained popularity through BTS’s music videos, live performances, and variety show appearances. Fans were instantly drawn to his infectious smile, which became a topic of discussion and adoration within the fandom.

Q: Are there any other unique features of V’s smile?

A: Yes, apart from the rectangular shape, V’s smile is also characterized his eye smile. When he genuinely smiles, his eyes form crescent shapes, adding an extra layer of charm to his already captivating expression.

V’s smile has undoubtedly become an iconic aspect of his persona, endearing him to fans around the world. It is a testament to his ability to connect with people through his genuine and infectious happiness. So, the next time you see V’s box smile, let it brighten your day and remind you of the power of a simple, heartfelt expression.