Hitmakers Event Celebrates Music’s Brightest Stars

Variety’s highly acclaimed Hitmakers event, an annual gathering that honors emerging and established talent in the music industry, took place on December 2 in the heart of Hollywood. This year’s festivities drew a constellation of stars responsible for some of the biggest hits of 2023, making it a memorable night for both attendees and music fans worldwide.

During the event, SZA was awarded the prestigious Hitmaker of the Year Award for her chart-topping track “Kill Bill.” This captivating song, which delves into themes of dreams and grief, reached an impressive No. 2 on the charts, solidifying SZA’s position as a powerhouse in the industry. With nine Grammy Award nominations to her name, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, SZA’s creative brilliance and distinctive style continue to captivate audiences.

Sabrina Carpenter, known for her Disney background, received H&M’s Rising Stars Award. Her fifth studio album, “Emails I Can’t Send,” became her highest-charting record to date, while the controversial music video for her song “Feathers” gained attention for its edginess and was filmed in a Brooklyn Catholic Church.

Sibling duo Billie Eilish and Finneas were also recognized at the event for their collaborative work on the song “What Was I Made For?” The track, featured in the summer blockbuster “Barbie,” showcased their signature originality and flexibility.

Olivia Rodrigo, the talented Vampire singer-songwriter, received the Storyteller Award for her ability to create captivating storylines through her music. With her chart-topping success and young enthusiasm, Rodrigo affirmed her prominence in the industry.

The event was not only a celebration of musical talent but also a showcase of fashion and glamour on the red carpet. Celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Conan Gray, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris, Flavor Flav, and Mark Ronson added to the star-studded affair.

Variety’s Hitmakers event serves as a platform to highlight the talent, innovation, and determination that define the music industry. It recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the musical landscape while also offering a glimpse into the exciting future of young artists.

