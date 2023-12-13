What is Ustream called now?

Ustream Rebrands as IBM Cloud Video: A New Era for Live Streaming

In a significant move that marks a new chapter in the world of live streaming, Ustream, the popular video platform, has officially rebranded itself as IBM Cloud Video. This rebranding comes as part of IBM’s ongoing efforts to expand its cloud-based services and enhance its position in the rapidly growing live video streaming market.

What does this mean for Ustream users?

For existing Ustream users, this rebranding brings about a change in name and branding, but the core functionality and features of the platform remain intact. Users can continue to enjoy the same seamless live streaming experience they have come to expect from Ustream, now under the umbrella of IBM Cloud Video.

Why did Ustream undergo this rebranding?

The decision to rebrand Ustream as IBM Cloud Video stems from IBM’s strategic vision to leverage the power of cloud computing and artificial intelligence in the realm of video streaming. By integrating Ustream into its cloud services portfolio, IBM aims to provide a comprehensive suite of video solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and individuals alike.

What advantages does IBM Cloud Video offer?

IBM Cloud Video offers a range of advantages for users, including enhanced scalability, improved security, and access to advanced analytics. With IBM’s extensive cloud infrastructure, users can effortlessly scale their live streaming operations to reach a global audience without worrying about infrastructure limitations. Additionally, IBM’s robust security measures ensure that content remains protected from unauthorized access.

What other services does IBM Cloud Video provide?

In addition to live streaming, IBM Cloud Video offers a suite of complementary services, including video on demand (VOD), video asset management, and video analytics. These services enable users to manage and monetize their video content effectively, gain valuable insights into viewer behavior, and optimize their video strategies for maximum impact.

The future of live streaming with IBM Cloud Video

With the rebranding of Ustream as IBM Cloud Video, a new era for live streaming begins. IBM’s expertise in cloud computing and commitment to innovation positions the platform as a frontrunner in the rapidly evolving video streaming landscape. As businesses and individuals increasingly turn to live video as a means of communication and engagement, IBM Cloud Video is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

FAQ:

Q: What is Ustream called now?

A: Ustream has been rebranded as IBM Cloud Video.

Q: Will the functionality of Ustream change?

A: No, the core functionality and features of Ustream remain the same under the new name and branding.

Q: What advantages does IBM Cloud Video offer?

A: IBM Cloud Video offers enhanced scalability, improved security, and access to advanced analytics.

Q: What other services does IBM Cloud Video provide?

A: IBM Cloud Video provides video on demand (VOD), video asset management, and video analytics services.

Q: What does the future hold for IBM Cloud Video?

A: With IBM’s expertise and commitment to innovation, IBM Cloud Video is poised to shape the future of live streaming and play a significant role in the evolving video streaming industry.