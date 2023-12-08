What is turn on spotlight on BlueJeans?

BlueJeans Introduces Turn on Spotlight Feature to Enhance Video Conferencing Experience

In a bid to revolutionize the way we connect and collaborate remotely, BlueJeans, a leading video conferencing platform, has recently unveiled its latest feature called “Turn on Spotlight.” This innovative addition aims to further enhance the user experience allowing hosts to spotlight specific participants during virtual meetings, webinars, and events. With this new feature, BlueJeans users can now easily direct the audience’s attention to a particular speaker or presenter, ensuring a more engaging and interactive session.

What is Turn on Spotlight?

Turn on Spotlight is a cutting-edge feature developed BlueJeans that enables hosts to highlight a specific participant’s video feed during a video conference. By activating this feature, the host can ensure that the spotlighted participant’s video is displayed prominently for all attendees to see. This functionality is particularly useful in scenarios where there is a main speaker, a presenter, or an important contributor who needs to be visually emphasized.

How does Turn on Spotlight work?

When a host initiates a video conference on BlueJeans, they have the option to enable the Turn on Spotlight feature. Once activated, the host can select a participant from the attendee list and spotlight their video feed. This action will enlarge the spotlighted participant’s video, making it the primary focus for all participants. The spotlighted video will be displayed prominently on the screens of all attendees, ensuring that everyone’s attention is directed towards the chosen participant.

FAQ:

Q: Can multiple participants be spotlighted simultaneously?

A: No, the Turn on Spotlight feature allows only one participant to be spotlighted at a time.

Q: Can attendees disable the spotlight on their end?

A: No, attendees cannot disable the spotlight on their screens. The spotlighted participant’s video will remain prominent throughout the session.

Q: Can the spotlight be transferred to another participant during the meeting?

A: Yes, the host can transfer the spotlight to another participant at any time during the meeting selecting a different participant from the attendee list.

With the introduction of Turn on Spotlight, BlueJeans continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the virtual meeting experience. This feature empowers hosts to create more engaging and interactive sessions, ensuring that important contributors receive the attention they deserve. Whether it’s a corporate meeting, a webinar, or an educational event, Turn on Spotlight is set to revolutionize the way we connect and collaborate in the virtual world.