What is Tommy Shelby’s haircut called?

The Iconic Haircut of Tommy Shelby: Unveiling the Secrets Behind His Signature Style

Introduction

Tommy Shelby, the enigmatic protagonist of the hit TV series “Peaky Blinders,” has captivated audiences not only with his cunning personality but also with his distinctive haircut. This article aims to delve into the world of Tommy Shelby’s haircut, exploring its origins, style, and the name it is commonly known.

The Peaky Blinders Cut: A Style Steeped in History

Tommy Shelby’s haircut is often referred to as the “Peaky Blinders cut.” This name pays homage to the notorious gang from Birmingham, England, during the early 20th century. The Peaky Blinders were known for their sharp fashion sense, and their signature hairstyle became an integral part of their identity.

The Style: Undercut with a Textured Top

The Peaky Blinders cut is characterized an undercut, where the sides and back of the head are shaved or closely cropped. The top, however, is left longer and styled with a textured, slightly disheveled look. This contrast between the short sides and the longer, textured top creates a bold and edgy aesthetic.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How can I ask my barber for a Tommy Shelby haircut?

A: When visiting your barber, ask for an undercut with a textured top. Show them a picture of Tommy Shelby’s hairstyle to ensure clarity and accuracy.

Q: Will the Tommy Shelby haircut suit me?

A: The Tommy Shelby haircut can suit a variety of face shapes and hair types. However, it is always recommended to consult with your barber or hairstylist to determine if this style will complement your features.

Q: How do I style my hair like Tommy Shelby?

A: To achieve the textured top, apply a small amount of hair wax or pomade to damp hair. Use your fingers to create a tousled, slightly messy look. Avoid excessive styling to maintain the natural and effortless charm of the Peaky Blinders cut.

Conclusion

Tommy Shelby’s haircut, known as the Peaky Blinders cut, has become an iconic style that exudes confidence and sophistication. Its historical roots and unique blend of an undercut with a textured top make it a popular choice for those seeking a bold and timeless look. Whether you’re a fan of the show or simply drawn to its distinctive charm, the Tommy Shelby haircut is sure to make a statement wherever you go.