The “Girlfriend Effect”: TikTok Trend Shows Boyfriends’ “Glow-Up” Thanks to Their Partners

A new trend on TikTok has emerged, called the “girlfriend effect,” where women showcase their boyfriends’ transformation, or “glow-up,” since they started dating. These videos, with over 58 million views, claim that once they find the perfect partner, their appearance drastically improves. The girlfriends take credit for their partners’ upgraded wardrobes and grooming routines, often implementing styling advice to enhance their partners’ overall appearance.

The trend revolves around showing “before” and “after” photos of the boyfriends, emphasizing the noticeable change that occurred during the relationship. The girlfriends humorously attribute the marked improvement to their influence. Some examples of this trend include videos of girlfriends taking their boyfriends shopping for new wardrobes or transforming their hair and grooming styles.

The comments on these videos overwhelmingly support the girlfriends’ claims, with many agreeing that a comfortable and safe relationship environment contributes to a partner’s “glow-up.” Some comments express awe and admiration for the transformations, with one person jokingly stating that the girlfriend “saved” her boyfriend’s life.

Interestingly, even the boyfriends themselves acknowledge and appreciate the impact their girlfriends have had on their style and appearance. One TikToker, Gabe Escobar, shared his before-and-after photos, crediting his girlfriend for convincing him to grow out his hair and change his hairstyle, which he considers the best decision he has ever made.

This trend highlights the positive effects of being in a relationship, beyond emotional support and companionship. It celebrates the transformative power that a partner can have on someone’s style, confidence, and overall appearance.

