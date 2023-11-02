TikTok Tako: Unraveling the Mystery Behind the Mysterious DM Notification

Millions of TikTok users were left puzzled a perplexing DM notification from a mysterious sender called “TikTok Tako.” Despite their efforts, users were unable to get rid of the notification, leading to a surge of confusion across the platform. But what exactly is this enigmatic notification all about?

As social media companies continuously explore the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), TikTok recently hinted at the launch of a new feature: a chatbot. The TikTok Tako notification started appearing in users’ inboxes, giving them the impression that they had received an unread message. However, upon opening their inbox, they discovered that the message was from “TikTok Tako,” a user with a distinct logo featuring a blue ghost-like outline with white eyes.

Adding to the perplexity, users found themselves unable to open or interact with the chat. Desperate for answers, TikTokers turned to platforms like Twitter to seek clarification. One user queried, “Wtf is TikTok Tako?!” while another expressed frustration, stating, “Does anyone else have TikTok Tako in their inbox right now with a notification, but you can’t open it? The fact that I can’t open it is driving me insane.”

So, who or what is TikTok Tako? In May of this year, TikTok announced the testing of an AI chatbot with the same name. Initially introduced in the Philippines, it seems that the chatbot is now being rolled out more widely. However, users are still uncertain about its purpose since they cannot interact with it. Unlike other chatbots on platforms like Snapchat that provide information and answer questions, TikTok Tako remains an enigmatic presence.

As TikTok continues to evolve and incorporate AI into its user experience, the TikTok Tako notification serves as a puzzling glimpse into the platform’s advancement. Users eagerly await further information from the company to unravel the mystery behind TikTok Tako and its potential capabilities.

