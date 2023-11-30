What is the world record for most viewers on a live stream?

The Unprecedented World Record: Most Viewers on a Live Stream

Live streaming has become an integral part of our digital landscape, allowing people from all corners of the globe to connect and engage in real-time. From gaming tournaments to music concerts, live streams have revolutionized the way we consume content. But have you ever wondered what the world record is for the most viewers on a single live stream? Prepare to be amazed!

The Record-Breaking Event

In 2018, the world witnessed a groundbreaking moment in live streaming history. The record for the most viewers on a live stream was shattered during a gaming event known as “The Fortnite Black Hole.” Developed Epic Games, Fortnite is a massively popular online video game that boasts millions of players worldwide.

During this event, which marked the end of Fortnite’s tenth season, the game’s servers were intentionally shut down, leaving players and viewers staring at a black hole on their screens. This mysterious spectacle attracted an astonishing 4.3 million concurrent viewers on the live stream platform Twitch, smashing all previous records.

FAQ: Everything You Need to Know

What is a live stream?

A live stream refers to the real-time broadcasting of audio or video content over the internet. It allows viewers to watch an event or activity as it happens, eliminating the need for pre-recorded material.

What does “concurrent viewers” mean?

Concurrent viewers represent the number of people watching a live stream at the same time. It indicates the peak number of individuals engaged with the content simultaneously.

Which platform hosted the record-breaking live stream?

The record-breaking live stream took place on Twitch, a popular streaming platform primarily focused on video game content. Twitch allows users to broadcast their gameplay, events, and other creative endeavors to a vast audience.

In conclusion, the world record for the most viewers on a live stream was set during the Fortnite Black Hole event, captivating an astounding 4.3 million concurrent viewers on Twitch. This achievement showcases the immense power and global reach of live streaming, forever leaving its mark on the digital landscape.