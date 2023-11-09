New Trend on TikTok Shows How People Color Virtual Coloring Book Pages Together

A new trend on TikTok has emerged, revealing how different individuals approach and color virtual coloring book pages. The #colorbooktrend has gained popularity as couples and friends compare their finished coloring pages to see the similarities and differences in their choices.

Instead of focusing on determining which version is better, the trend highlights the unique aspects of each person’s coloring style. It allows individuals to celebrate their differences while appreciating the collective creativity that comes from coloring together.

Many TikTok users have expressed their enjoyment of the process itself, finding it to be a peaceful and relaxing activity. Some have even shared their experience coloring with their colorblind partners, emphasizing the importance of embracing and celebrating their differences.

To participate in the trend, TikTokers have been using various digital coloring book apps and platforms. For example, users like Maggie Bellew have utilized the My Coloring Book Free app, while others like Sofia Bojkova have chosen the Pigment app with coloring pages sourced from Pinterest. Detailed tutorials have been shared users like @t1nker_fairy, who demonstrates how to create a custom coloring page using the ibis Paint X app.

The trend has also brought attention to coloring book companies like Bobbie Goods, which offer a wide range of coloring books that TikTokers have been using for their coloring pages. Additionally, digital downloads of coloring pages are readily available for purchase on platforms like Etsy.

Overall, the #colorbooktrend has provided a fun and creative outlet for people to come together and express themselves through coloring. It has not only showcased the diverse ways individuals approach coloring, but also celebrated the beauty of collaboration and shared experiences.

