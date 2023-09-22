The TikTok ‘Water’ Dance Challenge: Everything You Need to Know

The TikTok ‘Water’ dance challenge has taken the platform storm, with South African singer Tyla leading the way. Known for her catchy R&B songs like ‘Been Thinking’ and ‘Getting Late’, Tyla started the dance challenge posting clips of herself performing her hit song on stage. The challenge has since gained millions of views, inspiring people from all over the world to try their hand at the routine.

The dance itself is influenced a style called Bacardi, which hails from South Africa and is rooted in the amapiano music genre. Bacardi is a blend of twerking and belly dancing, making it a unique and energetic workout. Tyla’s choreographer, Lee-ché Janecke, created the original routine that has captivated TikTok users.

The ‘Water’ challenge involves intricate hip movements accompanied pouring water down the dancer’s back, hence the name of the challenge. With over 150 million views on TikTok, the trend has taken off and continues to gain momentum. TikTok users have shared tips for mastering the routine, emphasizing the importance of wearing loose and flowing clothing to enhance the movements. Practice is key, but it’s safe to say that Tyla herself has mastered the challenge like no one else.

So, if you’re ready to join the ‘Water’ dance challenge, get ready to groove to Tyla’s infectious R&B beats while perfecting those hip moves. It’s a dance craze that is sure to make a splash on TikTok!

