Virat Kohli Challenges Traditional Notions with Plant-Based ‘Mock Chicken Tikka’

In a surprising turn of events, former Indian captain Virat Kohli made waves on social media with his recent Instagram story. Kohli, who has been known to follow a vegetarian lifestyle, revealed that he had indulged in a dish of “mock chicken tikka.”

Contrary to what many fans may have initially thought, this dish is not animal-based but rather plant-based. The mock chicken tikka replaces actual chicken with soy, a common ingredient used in vegetarian versions of meat dishes. The flavors and textures of these plant-based alternatives often lead to confusion among those who are not familiar with them.

Kohli’s decision to experiment with mock meat dishes comes as a surprise to many, considering his dedication to a vegetarian lifestyle. However, the cricketer explained that he turned to non-vegetarian sources in order to enhance his fitness levels. His recent post showcasing the mock chicken tikka caused a stir among his loyal fanbase.

The Indian cricket star adopted a vegetarian diet back in 2020, and he has cited health reasons as the main motivation behind this lifestyle change. Kohli revealed that he suffered from a cervical spine issue during a test match in South Africa, which led to tingling sensations in his fingers. After undergoing medical tests, he discovered that his stomach was too acidic and his body was producing excessive uric acid. As a result, he decided to eliminate meat from his diet to reduce acid levels and improve his overall health.

Considering his track record of success both on and off the cricket field, it seems that Kohli’s dietary choices have paid off. The Indian skipper is currently preparing for a two-match Test series in South Africa and his performance will undoubtedly be closely watched fans and critics alike.

As Kohli continues to challenge traditional notions about diet and fitness, his embrace of plant-based alternatives may inspire others to consider a more ethical and sustainable approach to their own food choices.