The Uncanny Valley: Exploring the Intersection of Humans and Androids

Have you ever come across something that looks almost human, but not quite, and felt an unsettling, eerie sensation? That’s what is commonly referred to as the uncanny valley. It is the disconcerting feeling people experience when humanoid robots or audio/visual simulations closely resemble humans in many aspects but fall short of being convincingly realistic. The hashtag #uncannyvalley has gained immense popularity on TikTok, garnering over 500 million views.

TikTok creators have taken on the challenge of creating makeup and filters that give viewers the same uncanny feeling. One notable creator, Zara (@alkiiwii), posted a video featuring ‘uncanny valley makeup’ that provoked an awe-inspiring response. In the video, Zara’s features have been exaggerated to achieve an otherworldly appearance, reminiscent of an android. Her lip-syncing is intentionally stilted, adding to the robotic effect. The video gained 1.8 million likes in just five days, making it one of the most highly liked videos under the #uncannyvalley hashtag.

The uncanny valley trend on TikTok also features unsettling audio clips. One popular audio originates from the video game Detroit Become Human, where an android named Chloe ponders the existence of a soul. Another audio clip comes from a TIME article in 2013, where a robot telemarketer denies being a robot, proclaiming to be a real person instead. These audios, paired with the uncanny valley makeup and filters, have captivated users, evoking a mix of fascination and fear.

The profound impact of this trend can be seen in the comments section of Zara’s video. Viewers express their genuine creeped-out reactions and appreciation for the uncanny valley effect. Some describe it as the first uncanny valley experience that truly worked for them, while others commend the synchronization between the mouth movements and voices, heightening the eerie factor.

For those who lack the necessary makeup skills, user @art_by__alyssa has come to the rescue creating a filter that replicates the uncomfortable sensation of the uncanny valley. This filter allows anyone to experience the trend without needing advanced artistic abilities.

The popularity of the #uncannyvalley trend highlights society’s fascination with the blurred lines between humans and androids. As technology advances and artificial intelligence becomes increasingly sophisticated, the uncanny valley serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between realism and discomfort.

