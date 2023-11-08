New Trend on TikTok: Exploring the Uncanny Valley Through Makeup

In recent days, a new trend has taken TikTok storm, captivating millions of viewers. The hashtag #uncannyvalley has garnered over 500 million views as users delve into the concept of this intriguing phenomenon. But what exactly is the uncanny valley?

According to TechTarget, the uncanny valley refers to the unsettling feelings people experience when encountering androids or audio/visual simulations that closely resemble humans yet fall short of being convincingly realistic. It’s a peculiar state that lies between familiarity and discomfort.

Now, creators on TikTok are seeking to replicate this eerie sensation through the use of makeup and filters. One of the most notable influencers, Zara (@alkiiwii), shared a video wearing ‘uncanny valley makeup,’ where her features are exaggerated to mimic the android-like appearance that elicits uncanniness. Lip-syncing an audio from the video game Detroit Become Human, Zara brings her robot-like persona to life. The video has garnered a staggering 1.8 million likes in just five days.

Although comments on Zara’s video range from fascination to fright, the overall intrigue and captivation are undeniable. Viewers express their genuine awe, with some even admitting to feeling genuinely scared. This new form of creative expression has brought about an extraordinary fusion of makeup artistry and the fascination with the uncanny.

Other TikTok users have also jumped on the trend, utilizing audios that explore the uncanny valley further. One popular audio originates from a TIME article from 2013, in which a robot telemarketer denies its non-human identity. The conversation between the human and robot further heightens the sense of unease, as the lines blur between artificial and human existence.

For those who may lack the skills necessary to recreate the uncanny valley makeup themselves, user @art_by__alyssa has created a filter that simulates the uncomfortable sensation. This filter allows users to experience the uncanny valley effect without the need for intricate makeup techniques.

The trend’s ability to transport viewers into the intriguing world of the uncanny valley has undoubtedly struck a chord. It serves as a reminder of our ever-evolving relationship with technology and the questions it raises about our own humanity. So, join the trend and dive into the uncanny valley, but be prepared for the uncanny to look right back at you.

