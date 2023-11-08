New Makeup Trend Creates ‘Uncanny Valley’ Effects on TikTok

Have you ever heard of the term ‘uncanny valley’? It refers to the unsettling feeling people experience when humanoid robots and audio/visual simulations closely resemble humans but aren’t quite convincingly realistic. This phenomenon has now made its way onto TikTok, where creators are using makeup and filters to give themselves an uncanny appearance reminiscent of androids.

One prominent creator, Zara (@alkiiwii), recently posted a video of herself wearing ‘uncanny valley makeup’. Her features were exaggerated to create an eerie effect, and she lip-synced a quote from the video game Detroit Become Human. The video quickly gained popularity, receiving 1.8 million likes in just five days.

The use of audio clips further enhances the uncanny valley effect. Another popular audio in this trend comes from a TIME article where a robot telemarketer denies its non-human nature, insisting, “No, I am a real person.” The juxtaposition of the robotic appearance with human-like voices adds to the sense of unease.

Viewers of these videos are intrigued the uncanny valley makeup and the accompanying audios. Some find them genuinely unsettling, while others are captivated the creativity involved. It’s clear that this trend has struck a chord on TikTok.

For those who lack the makeup skills required to participate, user @art_by__alyssa has created a filter that can give anyone that uncomfortable feeling. This filter allows users to experience the uncanny valley effect without having to apply elaborate makeup.

The ‘uncanny valley’ trend on TikTok is a fascinating exploration of human perception and the discomfort we experience when confronted with something that is almost but not quite human-like. It highlights the fine line between realism and artificiality, encouraging us to question what it means to be human in a world of rapidly advancing technology.

FAQ:

Q: What is the uncanny valley?

Q: How are creators on TikTok using the uncanny valley effect?

Q: Why are people drawn to this trend?

Q: How can I participate in the uncanny valley trend if I lack makeup skills?

