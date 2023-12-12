What is the UCLA slogan?

UCLA Unveils New Slogan: Inspiring Brilliance, Empowering Change

Los Angeles, CA – In a recent announcement, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) revealed its new slogan: “Inspiring Brilliance, Empowering Change.” The university hopes that this powerful statement will encapsulate its mission and values, while also inspiring its students, faculty, and alumni to make a positive impact on the world.

The decision to adopt a new slogan came after months of careful consideration and input from various stakeholders within the UCLA community. The university sought a slogan that would reflect its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and social responsibility.

FAQ:

What does the new slogan mean?

The new slogan, “Inspiring Brilliance, Empowering Change,” signifies UCLA’s dedication to fostering intellectual growth and creativity among its students, faculty, and staff. It also emphasizes the university’s commitment to using knowledge and expertise to drive positive change in society.

Why did UCLA decide to change its slogan?

UCLA recognized the need for a fresh and impactful slogan that would better represent its values and aspirations. The university wanted a slogan that would resonate with its diverse community and inspire them to strive for excellence and make a difference in the world.

How was the new slogan chosen?

The selection process involved extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including students, faculty, staff, and alumni. The university sought input through surveys, focus groups, and town hall meetings to ensure that the new slogan accurately reflected the aspirations and values of the UCLA community.

What impact does UCLA hope the new slogan will have?

UCLA aims to inspire its community members to embrace their brilliance and use it to effect positive change in their respective fields and communities. The university hopes that the new slogan will serve as a rallying cry, motivating individuals to push boundaries, challenge the status quo, and make a lasting impact on society.

With its new slogan, UCLA is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and innovation. By inspiring brilliance and empowering change, the university is setting the stage for a future where its students and alumni become catalysts for positive transformation in the world.