TikTok Tako: Personalizing Recommendations and Revolutionizing Search

On Thursday, a mysterious message from an account named TikTok Tako left a multitude of users bewildered. The message, which simply stated “Just now,” appeared as a direct message but could not be opened. Many users dismissed it as a glitch, while others speculated about its meaning.

However, this enigmatic message is actually part of TikTok’s foray into the AI chatbot revolution. Following in the footsteps of ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Bing Chat, TikTok has introduced its own AI-powered chatbot called Tako.

Back in May, TikTok had revealed that it was conducting limited tests of Tako with select users in the Philippines. The chatbot was designed to enhance search and discovery on the platform, providing personalized recommendations and seamless navigation.

Tako aims to bring a new level of personalization to TikTok’s recommendations incorporating text-based queries. Users can ask for recommendations using natural language, making it even easier to discover entertaining and inspiring content on the platform.

Similar to other chatbots, Tako can answer direct queries and provide valuable information related to the videos users are watching. For example, it can explain the significance of King Charles’ coronation when prompted a user watching a video on the topic.

TikTok spokespersons have emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation and creating a safe environment for its community. Tako represents TikTok’s ongoing exploration of new technologies to enhance the user experience.

While the unexpected DMs from TikTok Tako may have left users puzzled, they serve as a glimpse into the future of AI-powered chatbots on the platform. With Tako, TikTok aims to revolutionize search and make content discovery even more personalized and enjoyable for its users.