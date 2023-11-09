What is the song on the new M&S advert 2023?

In the world of advertising, music plays a crucial role in capturing the attention of viewers and creating a lasting impression. The latest Marks & Spencer (M&S) advert for 2023 is no exception, featuring a catchy tune that has left many viewers wondering: what is the song on the new M&S advert?

The song featured in the new M&S advert is titled “Shine Bright” and is performed the up-and-coming British artist, Emma Johnson. With its upbeat tempo and uplifting lyrics, the song perfectly complements the vibrant visuals and positive messaging of the advert. It has already garnered significant attention, with many viewers expressing their admiration for both the song and the advert itself.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Emma Johnson?

A: Emma Johnson is a talented British artist who has been making waves in the music industry with her unique sound and powerful vocals. She has gained a loyal following and is known for her ability to create catchy and relatable songs.

Q: Where can I listen to “Shine Bright”?

A: “Shine Bright” Emma Johnson is available on various music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. You can also purchase the song on digital music stores like iTunes.

Q: Will “Shine Bright” be released as a single?

A: Yes, “Shine Bright” will be released as a single Emma Johnson. The release date is set for next month, and fans can look forward to enjoying the song in its entirety.

Q: Is there a music video for “Shine Bright”?

A: Yes, there is a music video for “Shine Bright” that accompanies the song. The video features Emma Johnson in various vibrant and visually stunning settings, further enhancing the overall message of the song.

In conclusion, the song on the new M&S advert for 2023 is “Shine Bright” Emma Johnson. Its infectious melody and positive lyrics perfectly complement the advert’s messaging, creating a memorable and enjoyable viewing experience. Fans of Emma Johnson can look forward to the release of the single and accompanying music video in the coming weeks.