What is the song in M&S Christmas advert 22?

What is the song in M&S Christmas advert 2022?

The highly anticipated M&S Christmas advert for 2022 has finally arrived, captivating audiences with its heartwarming storyline and festive spirit. As viewers watch the heartwarming scenes unfold, many are left wondering about the catchy tune that accompanies the advert. So, what is the song in the M&S Christmas advert 2022?

The song featured in this year’s M&S Christmas advert is a cover of the classic hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” originally performed Frankie Valli. The cover version used in the advert is sung British singer and songwriter, Celeste. Her soulful rendition adds a touch of nostalgia and elegance to the advert, perfectly capturing the essence of the holiday season.

FAQ:

Q: Who sings the song in the M&S Christmas advert 2022?

A: The song is sung Celeste, a British singer and songwriter known for her soulful voice.

Q: What is the name of the song in the M&S Christmas advert 2022?

A: The song is a cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” originally performed Frankie Valli.

Q: Where can I listen to the full version of the song?

A: The full version of the song can be found on various music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Q: Is the song available for download?

A: Yes, the song is available for download on digital music platforms.

As the M&S Christmas advert continues to spread joy and holiday cheer, the choice of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” as the soundtrack adds an extra layer of magic to the overall experience. Celeste’s soulful rendition of this beloved classic is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers and evoke feelings of warmth and nostalgia.

So, if you find yourself humming along to the catchy tune while watching the M&S Christmas advert, now you know the song’s title and the talented artist behind it. Enjoy the festive season and let the music fill your heart with joy and merriment.