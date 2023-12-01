Understanding the Slickback Dance Trend on TikTok: A Fresh Take

Over the years, TikTok has become a breeding ground for dance trends, with various challenges captivating the attention of millions of users worldwide. While the realm of dance on this platform has seen its fair share of resurgences, one particular trend is experiencing a second moment in the spotlight — the Jubi Slide, now renamed the Slickback dance.

Originally popularized in 2022 TikToker Jubi2fye (@jubi2fye), the Jubi Slide wowed viewers with its gliding movements. Participants would gracefully slide to the side placing one foot down and moving the other leg underneath it, creating the illusion of stepping on air. The accompanying sound, created Malcolm B (@malcolmbceo), gained considerable traction, inspiring thousands of people to attempt the dance.

Fast forward to the present, and we find the dance trend resurfacing, albeit with a few modifications, including a name change. TikTokers have now embraced the Slickback dance, largely due to the latest song used for the dance, which combines “Gypsy Woman” Crystal Waters with a sound bite from the character voiced Katt Williams in the television show “The Boondocks.”

Lakim (@lakimisalive) takes credit for the original version of the song, although Joseph (@beaneetv) boasts one of the most popular renditions on TikTok. The popularity of the dance has reached beyond the app, spreading into the sports world with touchdown celebrations.

For those eager to master the Slickback dance, Atlanta content creator Trey Wavy (@tr3ywavy) has posted a four-step tutorial on how to successfully execute the moves. He highlights that while the Slickback and Jubi Slide share similarities, there are some variations in technique. Wavy emphasizes that the crucial difference lies in the third step, where dancers lift their toes instead of keeping them on the ground, creating a floating illusion.

Despite Wavy’s tutorial, some aspiring dancers are still left bewildered the apparent ease with which he performs the dance. However, the Slickback dance continues to captivate TikTok users and offers a refreshingly magical experience as people defy gravity with their gliding movements.

