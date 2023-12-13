What is the size limit for Kaltura video?

What is the Maximum Size Limit for Kaltura Videos?

Kaltura, the leading video platform, offers a wide range of features and functionalities for individuals and organizations to manage and distribute their video content. However, one common question that arises among users is the maximum size limit for Kaltura videos. In this article, we will explore this topic and provide you with all the necessary information.

Understanding Kaltura:

Before diving into the size limit, let’s briefly understand what Kaltura is. Kaltura is a cloud-based video platform that enables users to upload, manage, and share their videos seamlessly. It caters to various industries, including education, media, and enterprise, providing a comprehensive solution for video management needs.

Size Limit for Kaltura Videos:

When it comes to the size limit for Kaltura videos, it is essential to consider the platform’s capabilities and restrictions. Kaltura allows users to upload videos up to a maximum file size of 10GB per video. This generous limit ensures that users can upload high-quality videos without worrying about exceeding the size restrictions.

FAQ:

Here are some frequently asked questions related to the size limit for Kaltura videos:

1. Can I upload multiple videos that collectively exceed the 10GB limit?

No, the 10GB size limit applies to individual videos. If you have multiple videos to upload, each video should not exceed the maximum file size.

2. Are there any restrictions on video duration?

Kaltura does not impose any specific restrictions on video duration. However, longer videos may take longer to upload and process due to their file size.

3. Can I compress my videos to reduce their file size?

Yes, you can compress your videos using various video compression tools or software before uploading them to Kaltura. This can help reduce the file size without significantly compromising the video quality.

In conclusion, Kaltura provides users with a generous maximum size limit of 10GB per video, allowing for the seamless upload and management of high-quality videos. By understanding these limitations and utilizing video compression techniques, users can make the most of Kaltura’s capabilities and deliver engaging video content to their audience.