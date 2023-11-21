What is the scary Thanksgiving turkey movie?

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, many people gather around the television to watch heartwarming movies that celebrate the holiday. However, there is one film that takes a different approach to the traditional Thanksgiving narrative – the infamous “scary Thanksgiving turkey movie.” This cult classic has gained a dedicated following over the years, captivating audiences with its unique blend of horror and humor.

The scary Thanksgiving turkey movie, also known as “ThanksKilling,” is a low-budget horror-comedy film released in 2009. Directed Jordan Downey, the movie tells the story of a group of college students who are terrorized a demonic turkey during their Thanksgiving break. With its over-the-top gore, cheesy dialogue, and intentionally bad acting, the film has become a beloved cult favorite among horror enthusiasts.

FAQ:

Q: Is the scary Thanksgiving turkey movie suitable for all audiences?

A: No, the movie contains explicit language, violence, and crude humor, making it unsuitable for younger viewers or those who are easily offended.

Q: Why has the scary Thanksgiving turkey movie gained a cult following?

A: The film’s unique blend of horror and comedy, coupled with its intentionally low-budget and campy style, has made it a favorite among fans of B-movies and cult classics.

Q: Is the scary Thanksgiving turkey movie a parody?

A: Yes, the film is a self-aware parody of the horror genre, often poking fun at common tropes and clichés found in horror films.

Q: Are there any sequels to the scary Thanksgiving turkey movie?

A: Yes, there is a sequel titled “ThanksKilling 3,” which humorously skips the second installment. It takes an even more absurd approach, featuring a villainous puppet searching for the lost sequel.

While the scary Thanksgiving turkey movie may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it has undoubtedly carved out its own niche in the realm of holiday films. So, if you’re in the mood for something different this Thanksgiving, gather your friends, grab some popcorn, and prepare for a hilariously horrifying experience with the infamous “ThanksKilling.”