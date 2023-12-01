What is the red dot on the Panopto folder?

What Does the Red Dot on the Panopto Folder Mean?

If you are a user of Panopto, a popular video platform for businesses and educational institutions, you may have noticed a small red dot appearing on some of your folders. This seemingly insignificant feature has left many users wondering about its purpose and significance. In this article, we will delve into the mystery of the red dot on the Panopto folder and provide you with some answers.

What is Panopto?

Before we dive into the red dot, let’s first understand what Panopto is. Panopto is a comprehensive video platform that allows organizations to record, manage, and share videos securely. It is widely used in the corporate world for training purposes, as well as in educational institutions for lecture capture and distance learning.

The Red Dot Mystery

The appearance of a red dot on a Panopto folder indicates that there is new content within that folder. It serves as a visual cue to alert users that there have been recent updates or additions to the videos contained within. This feature is particularly useful for users who have numerous folders and want to quickly identify which ones have been updated since their last visit.

FAQ

Q: Can I disable the red dot feature?

A: Unfortunately, the red dot feature cannot be disabled. It is a built-in functionality of Panopto designed to enhance user experience and improve efficiency.

Q: Does the red dot indicate the number of new videos?

A: No, the red dot simply indicates that there is new content within the folder. It does not specify the number of new videos or provide any additional information about the updates.

Q: How long does the red dot stay on the folder?

A: The red dot will remain on the folder until you access the new content within. Once you have viewed the updated videos, the red dot will disappear.

In conclusion, the red dot on the Panopto folder serves as a visual indicator of new content within the folder. While it may seem like a small detail, it can greatly assist users in quickly identifying recently updated videos. So, the next time you see that red dot, you’ll know that there’s something new waiting for you to explore within your Panopto folders.