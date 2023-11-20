What is the race population in Folsom, CA?

Folsom, California, a vibrant city located in Sacramento County, is known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and thriving community. As with any diverse city, Folsom is home to a multicultural population that contributes to its unique character. Let’s take a closer look at the race population in Folsom and explore some frequently asked questions.

Racial Composition:

Folsom boasts a diverse population, with residents hailing from various racial and ethnic backgrounds. According to the latest available data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the racial composition of Folsom is as follows:

– White: The majority of Folsom’s population identifies as White, accounting for approximately 70% of residents. This includes individuals of European, Middle Eastern, and North African descent.

– Asian: Folsom is also home to a significant Asian population, making up around 15% of the total population. This category encompasses individuals of Asian descent, including Chinese, Indian, Filipino, Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese.

– Hispanic or Latino: Approximately 10% of Folsom’s population identifies as Hispanic or Latino. This category includes individuals of Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, and other Latin American origins.

– African American: Folsom has a small but notable African American population, comprising around 2% of residents. This category includes individuals of African descent, including those with roots in the Caribbean.

– Other Races: The remaining 3% of Folsom’s population consists of individuals who identify with other racial backgrounds, such as Native American, Pacific Islander, or individuals of mixed race.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is Folsom a diverse city?

A: Yes, Folsom is a diverse city with a multicultural population representing various racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Q: What is the largest racial group in Folsom?

A: The largest racial group in Folsom is the White population, accounting for approximately 70% of residents.

Q: Are there any specific ethnic communities in Folsom?

A: Folsom is home to a significant Asian population, with individuals of Chinese, Indian, Filipino, Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese descent, among others.

Q: How does Folsom’s racial composition compare to neighboring cities?

A: The racial composition of Folsom is unique to the city itself and may differ from neighboring cities. Comparisons can be made examining the demographic data of each specific location.

In conclusion, Folsom, CA, is a diverse city with a multicultural population. Its racial composition includes a majority of White residents, along with significant Asian, Hispanic or Latino, African American, and other racial groups. This diversity contributes to the vibrant and inclusive nature of Folsom’s community, making it a welcoming place for people from all walks of life.