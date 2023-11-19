What is the race percentage in Folsom?

Folsom, a vibrant city located in Sacramento County, California, is known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and diverse community. With a population of approximately 80,000 residents, Folsom is a melting pot of different ethnicities and cultures. In this article, we will explore the race percentage in Folsom and provide some frequently asked questions (FAQ) to shed light on this topic.

Race Percentage in Folsom:

Folsom boasts a diverse population, with residents representing various racial backgrounds. According to the latest available data, the racial composition of Folsom is as follows:

– White: Approximately 70% of the population identifies as White, including individuals of European, Middle Eastern, and North African descent.

– Asian: Around 15% of Folsom’s population is of Asian descent, including individuals from countries such as China, India, Japan, and the Philippines.

– Hispanic or Latino: Approximately 10% of Folsom’s residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, representing various Spanish-speaking countries.

– African American: The African American community makes up around 2% of Folsom’s population.

– Other Races: The remaining 3% consists of individuals from diverse racial backgrounds, including Native Americans, Pacific Islanders, and individuals of mixed race.

It is important to note that these percentages are approximate and may vary slightly over time as the population changes.

FAQ:

Q: What is the definition of race?

A: Race refers to a social construct that categorizes people into groups based on physical characteristics such as skin color, hair texture, and facial features. It is important to recognize that race is a social concept and not a biological or genetic determinant.

Q: How is race percentage determined?

A: Race percentage is determined collecting data through surveys, census records, and other demographic studies. Individuals self-identify their race based on the categories provided the survey or study.

Q: Is Folsom a diverse city?

A: Yes, Folsom is considered a diverse city due to its multicultural population. The city embraces and celebrates its diverse community, fostering an inclusive environment for all residents.

Q: Are these race percentages subject to change?

A: Yes, race percentages can change over time due to various factors such as migration, birth rates, and changes in self-identification. It is important to regularly update demographic data to accurately reflect the population’s composition.

In conclusion, Folsom is a city that prides itself on its diverse community. With a significant percentage of White, Asian, Hispanic or Latino, African American, and other racial groups, Folsom represents a tapestry of cultures and backgrounds. Embracing diversity is not only a source of strength for Folsom but also an opportunity for residents to learn from one another and foster a sense of unity within the community.