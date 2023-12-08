What is the promo code for Peacock 19.99 special?

Peacock Offers Special Promo Code for $19.99 Subscription

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, has recently announced a limited-time promotion that allows users to subscribe for just $19.99. This special offer is available to both new and existing customers, providing them with access to a vast library of content at a significantly reduced price. To take advantage of this incredible deal, users need to apply a specific promo code during the subscription process.

What is the promo code for Peacock’s $19.99 special?

The promo code for Peacock’s $19.99 special is “PEACOCK2021”. By entering this code during the subscription process, users can unlock the discounted price and enjoy all the benefits of Peacock’s premium content at a fraction of the regular cost.

How long is this promotion valid?

The $19.99 special promotion is available for a limited time only. Peacock has not specified an exact end date for this offer, so it is advisable to take advantage of it as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out on this fantastic deal.

What content can I access with a Peacock subscription?

With a Peacock subscription, users gain access to a wide range of content, including popular TV shows, movies, live sports, news, and exclusive Peacock Originals. From beloved classics to current hits, Peacock offers a diverse selection of entertainment options to cater to every taste.

Can existing Peacock customers benefit from this promotion?

Yes, both new and existing customers can take advantage of the $19.99 special offer. If you are already a Peacock subscriber, you can apply the promo code during the renewal process to enjoy the discounted price for your next billing cycle.

How can I redeem the promo code?

To redeem the promo code, simply visit the Peacock website or open the Peacock app on your preferred device. During the subscription or renewal process, you will be prompted to enter the promo code “PEACOCK2021”. Once entered, the discounted price will be applied to your subscription.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to access a vast array of premium content at a significantly reduced price. Take advantage of Peacock’s $19.99 special promotion today redeeming the promo code and enjoy endless hours of entertainment.