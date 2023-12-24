What is the promo code for Peacock 19.99 a year?

Peacock Promo Code: Unlock Unlimited Streaming for $19.99 a Year!

Are you a fan of binge-watching your favorite TV shows and movies? If so, you’ve probably heard of Peacock, the popular streaming service that offers a vast library of content. And now, we have some exciting news for you! Peacock is currently offering a limited-time promo code that allows you to access their premium subscription for just $19.99 a year. Yes, you read that right – unlimited streaming for an entire year at an incredibly affordable price!

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offering a wide range of content including TV shows, movies, live sports, news, and exclusive Peacock Originals. With a Peacock subscription, you can enjoy popular shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live,” as well as blockbuster movies and live sports events.

How can I get the promo code?

To take advantage of this amazing offer, simply visit the Peacock website and sign up for their premium subscription. During the checkout process, enter the promo code provided to unlock the special $19.99 annual price. It’s a fantastic deal that allows you to enjoy all the benefits of Peacock’s premium content without breaking the bank.

FAQ:

1. How long is the promo code valid?

The promo code for Peacock’s $19.99 annual subscription is valid for a limited time only. Make sure to check the Peacock website or their official social media channels for the latest updates on the availability of the promo code.

2. Can existing Peacock subscribers use the promo code?

Unfortunately, the promo code is only available for new subscribers. However, existing subscribers can still enjoy Peacock’s premium content at their regular subscription price.

3. Is the $19.99 price for the first year only?

No, the $19.99 price is valid for a full year of Peacock’s premium subscription. After the first year, the subscription will renew at the regular price unless you choose to cancel.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to access unlimited streaming on Peacock for just $19.99 a year. With a vast library of content and exclusive originals, Peacock is the perfect streaming service for all your entertainment needs. Sign up today and enter the promo code to unlock a world of entertainment at an unbeatable price!