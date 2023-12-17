What is the price of Sony Bravia X90L 65-inch?

Sony Bravia X90L 65-inch: Unveiling the Price of the Ultimate Entertainment Experience

In the realm of cutting-edge television technology, Sony has always been at the forefront, consistently pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled visual experiences. The Sony Bravia X90L 65-inch is no exception, boasting a stunning display and a host of features that redefine home entertainment. But what is the price of this masterpiece? Let’s delve into the details.

Price and Availability

The Sony Bravia X90L 65-inch is available for purchase at a price of $X, making it a premium investment for those seeking an immersive viewing experience. This price tag reflects the advanced technology and superior craftsmanship that Sony has poured into this television.

Features and Specifications

The Sony Bravia X90L 65-inch is equipped with a state-of-the-art OLED display, delivering vibrant colors, deep blacks, and exceptional contrast. With a resolution of X pixels, every scene comes to life with stunning clarity and detail. The X-Motion Clarity technology ensures smooth and blur-free motion, perfect for action-packed movies and sports events.

This television also supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) content, allowing for a wider range of colors and enhanced brightness. The X90L is powered Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor, which optimizes every frame in real-time, ensuring the best possible picture quality.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is OLED?

A: OLED stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode. Unlike traditional LED displays, OLED panels emit light individually for each pixel, resulting in deeper blacks, wider viewing angles, and more vibrant colors.

Q: What is HDR?

A: HDR, or High Dynamic Range, is a technology that expands the range of contrast and color in a display. It allows for brighter whites, darker blacks, and a wider color gamut, resulting in a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience.

Q: Does the Sony Bravia X90L support smart features?

A: Yes, the Sony Bravia X90L comes with built-in Android TV, providing access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and games. It also supports voice control and integrates seamlessly with other smart home devices.

In conclusion, the Sony Bravia X90L 65-inch is a premium television that offers an unrivaled visual experience. With its advanced technology, stunning display, and smart features, it is a worthy investment for those seeking the ultimate home entertainment setup.