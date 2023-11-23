What is the price of Sony BRAVIA 80k 65 inch TV?

Sony BRAVIA is a renowned brand in the world of televisions, known for its exceptional picture quality and innovative features. One of their popular models is the Sony BRAVIA 80k 65 inch TV, which has garnered significant attention from consumers. If you are considering purchasing this television, you might be wondering about its price. Let’s delve into the details.

Price:

The Sony BRAVIA 80k 65 inch TV is priced at $2,499.99. This price may vary slightly depending on the retailer and any ongoing promotions or discounts. It is always advisable to check with authorized Sony dealers or reputable online platforms to get the most accurate and up-to-date pricing information.

FAQ:

Q: What are the key features of the Sony BRAVIA 80k 65 inch TV?

A: The Sony BRAVIA 80k 65 inch TV boasts a 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing stunning clarity and lifelike visuals. It incorporates Sony’s X1 Extreme processor, which enhances color, contrast, and detail for a truly immersive viewing experience. The TV also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, offering a wider range of colors and improved brightness. Additionally, it features Android TV, allowing users to access a wide range of apps and streaming services.

Q: Does the Sony BRAVIA 80k 65 inch TV come with smart capabilities?

A: Yes, the Sony BRAVIA 80k 65 inch TV is a smart TV that comes with built-in Wi-Fi and supports various smart features. With Android TV, users can easily navigate through apps, stream content, and even control the TV using voice commands.

Q: Are there any additional costs associated with the Sony BRAVIA 80k 65 inch TV?

A: The price of the TV includes the basic unit and its accessories. However, additional costs may arise if you opt for extended warranties, wall mounting services, or any other optional add-ons. It is advisable to inquire about these costs separately, as they may vary depending on the retailer or service provider.

In conclusion, the Sony BRAVIA 80k 65 inch TV is a high-quality television with a price tag of $2,499.99. It offers impressive features, including 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and smart capabilities. If you are in the market for a top-notch TV viewing experience, the Sony BRAVIA 80k 65 inch TV is definitely worth considering.