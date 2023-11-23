What is the price of Sony BRAVIA 80k 55 inch?

Sony BRAVIA is a renowned brand when it comes to high-quality televisions, known for their exceptional picture quality and innovative features. One of their popular models is the Sony BRAVIA 80k 55 inch, which has garnered attention from consumers worldwide. If you’re considering purchasing this television, you might be wondering about its price and what it offers. Let’s delve into the details.

Price:

The Sony BRAVIA 80k 55 inch TV is priced at $1,499.99. However, it’s important to note that prices may vary depending on the retailer and any ongoing promotions or discounts. It’s always a good idea to check with authorized Sony dealers or reputable online platforms to get the most accurate and up-to-date pricing information.

Features:

The Sony BRAVIA 80k 55 inch TV boasts a range of impressive features that enhance your viewing experience. It utilizes 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing stunning clarity and lifelike visuals. With High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, this television delivers vibrant colors and a wider contrast range, ensuring every detail is vividly displayed.

Equipped with Sony’s X1 Extreme processor, the BRAVIA 80k 55 inch TV offers enhanced image processing capabilities, resulting in smoother motion and reduced noise. It also features Triluminos Display, which enhances color accuracy and provides a broader color spectrum for a more immersive viewing experience.

FAQ:

Q: What is 4K Ultra HD resolution?

A: 4K Ultra HD resolution refers to a display resolution of approximately 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is four times the resolution of Full HD. This higher pixel density results in sharper and more detailed images on the screen.

Q: What is High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology?

A: High Dynamic Range technology expands the contrast and color range of a television, allowing for a more realistic and vibrant picture. It enhances both the bright and dark areas of an image, resulting in improved detail and depth.

Q: What is the X1 Extreme processor?

A: The X1 Extreme processor is a powerful image processor developed Sony. It enhances picture quality analyzing and optimizing every element of the image, including color, contrast, and clarity. This processor ensures that the television delivers the best possible picture performance.

In conclusion, the Sony BRAVIA 80k 55 inch TV offers a premium viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR technology, and advanced image processing capabilities. Priced at $1,499.99, it provides excellent value for those seeking a high-quality television with cutting-edge features.