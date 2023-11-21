What is the price of Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K display?

Sony Bravia is a well-known brand in the world of televisions, offering a range of high-quality displays with stunning visuals. One of their popular models is the Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K display, which has garnered attention for its impressive picture quality and immersive viewing experience. If you’re considering purchasing this television, you might be wondering about its price. Let’s delve into the details.

Price:

The price of the Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K display can vary depending on various factors such as the retailer, location, and any ongoing promotions or discounts. On average, you can expect to find this television priced between $800 to $1200. However, it’s important to note that prices may fluctuate, so it’s always a good idea to check with different retailers or online platforms to find the best deal.

FAQ:

Q: What does 4K display mean?

A: 4K refers to the resolution of the display, which is four times the resolution of Full HD. It means that the television has a higher pixel density, resulting in sharper and more detailed images.

Q: Is the Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K display worth the price?

A: The Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K display is highly regarded for its exceptional picture quality and advanced features. It offers a vivid and immersive viewing experience, making it a worthwhile investment for those who value superior visual performance.

Q: Can I find the Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K display at a lower price?

A: Prices for electronic devices can vary, and it’s possible to find the Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K display at a lower price during sales events or through online deals. It’s recommended to compare prices from different retailers to ensure you get the best possible deal.

In conclusion, the Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K display is a top-tier television that offers stunning visuals and an immersive viewing experience. While the price can vary, it typically falls within the range of $800 to $1200. If you’re in the market for a high-quality 4K display, the Sony Bravia 55 inch model is definitely worth considering.