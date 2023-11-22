What is the price of 1 year subscription of Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has become a household name for millions of people around the world. With its wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and exclusive deals, it’s no wonder that many consumers are eager to know the price of a one-year subscription to this popular service.

As of 2021, the annual subscription fee for Amazon Prime is $119 in the United States. This fee grants members access to a plethora of perks, making it a worthwhile investment for frequent online shoppers and entertainment enthusiasts alike. However, it’s important to note that prices may vary depending on the country you reside in, as Amazon Prime is available in numerous countries worldwide.

FAQ:

1. What does Amazon Prime offer?

Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, unlimited photo storage, early access to deals, and more.

2. Can I cancel my Amazon Prime subscription?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime subscription at any time. However, it’s worth noting that if you cancel before the end of the year, you may not be eligible for a refund of the remaining months.

3. Are there any additional costs associated with Amazon Prime?

While the annual subscription fee covers most benefits, some services within Amazon Prime, such as purchasing or renting movies on Prime Video, may require additional fees.

4. Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with others?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share certain benefits with one other adult in your household, such as free shipping and access to Prime Video. However, some benefits, like early access to deals, are exclusive to the primary account holder.

In conclusion, the price of a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime is $119 in the United States. With its extensive range of benefits and convenience, Amazon Prime continues to be a popular choice for consumers looking to enhance their online shopping and entertainment experiences.