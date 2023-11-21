What is the price difference between Hulu and Hulu Live?

In the world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those looking to catch up on their favorite TV shows and movies. However, with the introduction of Hulu Live, many people are wondering what the price difference is between the two options. Let’s take a closer look at the cost breakdown and what each service offers.

Hulu: Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of on-demand content. With plans starting at $5.99 per month, Hulu provides access to a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original programming. This basic plan includes limited commercials, but for an additional $6 per month, users can upgrade to the ad-free version.

Hulu Live: Hulu Live, on the other hand, is a more comprehensive streaming service that combines the on-demand content of Hulu with live TV channels. Priced at $64.99 per month, Hulu Live offers over 75 live channels, including sports, news, and entertainment networks. This package also includes access to Hulu’s on-demand library, so users can enjoy the best of both worlds.

Price Difference: The price difference between Hulu and Hulu Live is quite significant. While Hulu starts at $5.99 per month, Hulu Live costs $64.99 per month. This higher price reflects the inclusion of live TV channels and a more extensive content offering. It’s important to note that both services require an internet connection, and additional fees may apply for premium add-ons or enhanced features.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch live TV on Hulu?

Yes, you can watch live TV on Hulu Live. Hulu Live offers over 75 live channels, including sports, news, and entertainment networks.

2. Can I watch on-demand content on Hulu Live?

Yes, Hulu Live includes access to Hulu’s on-demand library. This means you can enjoy a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original programming in addition to live TV channels.

3. Can I upgrade from Hulu to Hulu Live?

Yes, you can upgrade your Hulu subscription to Hulu Live. However, please note that the price difference between the two services is significant, so be sure to consider your viewing preferences and budget before making the switch.

In conclusion, the price difference between Hulu and Hulu Live is substantial. While Hulu offers on-demand content starting at $5.99 per month, Hulu Live provides a more comprehensive streaming experience with live TV channels for $64.99 per month. Consider your preferences and budget to determine which option is the best fit for your streaming needs.