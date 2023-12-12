Makeup Lovers Embrace the Pre-Shower Ritual

Summary: TikTok users are changing up their makeup routine applying a full face of cosmetics before taking a shower. Referred to as “pre-shower makeup,” this trend allows beauty enthusiasts, predominantly young women, to experiment with different products and try out bold looks just for fun. The hashtag #preshowermakeup has gained popularity on TikTok, with millions of views and comments from viewers who have also embraced this cosmetic ritual. While some participants use this opportunity to practice new techniques, others see it as a chance to create elaborate and exaggerated beauty looks that they don’t want to wash off.

Amidst the ever-evolving world of makeup trends, TikTok users have found a new way to express their creativity. And it’s not about the final look, but the joy of the journey.

The latest trend to sweep across TikTok is known as “pre-shower makeup.” Makeup enthusiasts, predominantly young women, are applying a full face of cosmetics before stepping into the shower. This unconventional approach allows them to experiment, try new products, and have some fun with their beauty routines.

The hashtag #preshowermakeup has amassed an impressive 3.8 million views on TikTok, indicating its growing popularity. Users are sharing videos showcasing their pre-shower makeup looks, with comments from viewers expressing their admiration and interest.

For some, it’s an opportunity to learn and practice new techniques. One TikTok user revealed that she wanted to perfect the smokey eye look, and what better time to do it than before stepping into the shower?

Cosmetics retailer Ipsy has also joined in on the trend, reposting content from TikTok contributors. The caption accompanying one of the reposts read, “Pre shower makeup is always unhinged,” emphasizing the fun and carefree nature of this beauty ritual.

Many of those participating in the #preshowermakeup trend embrace cosmetic catharsis going all out with extravagant and exaggerated looks. It’s a chance to push boundaries and create makeup masterpieces that are temporary but impactful.

This unique trend has captured the attention and imagination of makeup enthusiasts who appreciate the playful and experimental side of cosmetics. As one TikTok user aptly remarked, “It’s so fun to play around and experiment.” So, whether it’s about practicing new techniques or simply indulging in creative self-expression, pre-shower makeup has become the aesthetic journey of choice for many beauty buffs.