What is the point of Connor in Succession?

What Role Does Connor Roy Play in the Hit TV Series Succession?

Introduction

Succession, the critically acclaimed HBO series, has captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of a wealthy and dysfunctional family vying for control of a media empire. Among the intriguing characters that make up the Roy family, Connor Roy stands out as a unique and enigmatic figure. But what exactly is the point of Connor in Succession? Let’s delve deeper into his character and explore his significance within the show.

The Role of Connor Roy

Connor Roy, portrayed actor Alan Ruck, is the eldest son of media mogul Logan Roy. Unlike his ambitious and cutthroat siblings, Connor seems to exist on the periphery of the power struggle within the Roy family. He is often seen as an eccentric and aloof character, with his interests ranging from his failed presidential campaign to his passion for collecting historical artifacts.

Connor’s Significance

While Connor may not possess the same hunger for power as his siblings, his character serves an important purpose in Succession. He represents an outsider’s perspective on the ruthless world of corporate politics and family dynamics. Connor’s detachment from the family business allows him to offer a unique commentary on the Roy family’s actions and motivations.

FAQs

Q: Why is Connor not involved in the power struggle?

A: Connor’s disinterest in the family business stems from his desire to distance himself from his father’s influence and forge his own path.

Q: Does Connor have any impact on the storyline?

A: While Connor may not directly influence the power struggle, his presence adds depth to the narrative and provides a contrasting viewpoint to the other characters.

Q: Is Connor a sympathetic character?

A: Connor’s eccentricities and lack of ambition make him a somewhat polarizing character. Some viewers find him endearing, while others view him as detached and out of touch.

Conclusion

In the complex world of Succession, Connor Roy’s character serves as a fascinating contrast to his power-hungry siblings. While he may not actively participate in the power struggle, his unique perspective and eccentricities contribute to the show’s overall depth and complexity. Connor’s role in Succession reminds us that even in the cutthroat world of corporate politics, there is room for individuality and a different way of viewing the world.