What is the phonetic transcription of antithesis?

Antithesis, a term commonly used in rhetoric and literature, refers to the juxtaposition of contrasting ideas or words within a sentence or phrase. But have you ever wondered how to accurately represent the pronunciation of this intriguing word? Today, we delve into the phonetic transcription of “antithesis” to shed light on its pronunciation and provide clarity for those seeking to articulate it correctly.

Phonetic Transcription: /ænˈtɪθəsɪs/

The phonetic transcription of “antithesis” can be broken down into several phonetic symbols. Let’s take a closer look at each symbol and its corresponding sound:

– /æ/ represents the “a” sound as in “cat.”

– /n/ represents the “n” sound as in “no.”

– /ˈtɪ/ represents the stressed “ti” sound as in “tip.”

– /θ/ represents the “th” sound as in “thin.”

– /ə/ represents the “uh” sound as in “about.”

– /s/ represents the “s” sound as in “sit.”

– /ɪ/ represents the “i” sound as in “sit.”

– /s/ represents the “s” sound as in “sit.”

When pronounced correctly, “antithesis” should sound like “an-TIH-thuh-sis,” with the primary stress falling on the second syllable.

FAQ:

Q: What does “phonetic transcription” mean?

A: Phonetic transcription is a system of symbols used to represent the sounds of speech. It helps to accurately depict the pronunciation of words.

Q: Why is phonetic transcription important?

A: Phonetic transcription is crucial for language learners, linguists, and those studying phonetics. It provides a standardized way to represent the sounds of words, aiding in pronunciation and understanding.

Q: How can I improve my pronunciation?

A: To improve pronunciation, it is helpful to listen to native speakers, practice regularly, and pay attention to phonetic transcriptions. Additionally, working with a language tutor or using pronunciation apps can be beneficial.

In conclusion, the phonetic transcription of “antithesis” is /ænˈtɪθəsɪs/. By understanding the individual phonetic symbols and their corresponding sounds, you can confidently articulate this word and enhance your linguistic skills. Remember, practice makes perfect, so keep honing your pronunciation abilities to become a master of phonetics!