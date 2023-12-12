What is the Peaky Blinder haircut called?

What is the Iconic Peaky Blinder Haircut Called?

The Peaky Blinders, a popular British television series set in the 1920s, has not only captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and charismatic characters but has also sparked a resurgence in the fashion world. One particular aspect of the show that has caught the attention of many is the distinctive haircut sported the Shelby brothers and their gang. But what exactly is this iconic hairstyle called?

The haircut commonly associated with the Peaky Blinders is known as the “undercut.” This style features short back and sides, with longer hair on top that is typically slicked back or styled in a textured manner. The undercut became popular in the early 20th century and has experienced a revival in recent years, thanks in part to the show’s influence.

FAQ:

Q: How do I ask my barber for a Peaky Blinder haircut?

A: When visiting your barber, simply ask for an undercut with a short back and sides. You can also mention that you’d like to have the top hair longer and styled in a slicked-back or textured manner.

Q: Can anyone pull off a Peaky Blinder haircut?

A: The undercut is a versatile style that can suit various face shapes and hair types. However, it’s always a good idea to consult with your barber to determine if this particular haircut will complement your features.

Q: How do I style my hair like the Peaky Blinders?

A: To achieve the classic Peaky Blinder look, you can use a pomade or hair wax to slick back the top hair. Alternatively, you can create a textured look using a matte styling product and running your fingers through the hair to create a slightly messy appearance.

The Peaky Blinder haircut has become a symbol of timeless style and masculinity. Its popularity continues to grow, with many individuals seeking to emulate the dapper look of the Shelby brothers. So, if you’re looking to add a touch of vintage charm to your hairstyle, why not give the Peaky Blinder haircut a try?