Combining The Ordinary Serums: An Affordable Anti-Aging Alternative?

Summary: A viral TikTok hack using two serums from The Ordinary has gained popularity among skincare enthusiasts, claiming to offer results similar to expensive anti-wrinkle injections. The combination of The Ordinary’s Argireline Solution 10% and Matrixyl 10% serums is said to provide a budget-friendly and effective solution for reducing wrinkles and improving the overall appearance of the skin. However, dermatologists and skincare experts suggest that while this hack may be beneficial for younger individuals, it may not produce the same results for those with mature skin who have already experienced collagen loss and severe wrinkling.

The Ordinary’s Argireline Solution 10% is a water-based serum that targets signs of aging and crow’s feet. It contains Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, which helps to smooth out deep-set lines. The Matrixyl 10% + HA serum, also from The Ordinary, promotes firm and plump skin targeting fine lines and wrinkles through the enhancement of collagen production.

While the combination of these two serums may offer some anti-aging effects, it is important to note that it does not produce the exact same results as anti-wrinkle injections. Anti-wrinkle injections such as Botox work temporarily preventing facial nerves from releasing a neurotransmitter that causes muscle extension and contraction. The Argireline Solution 10% from The Ordinary reduces the release of neurotransmitters in a similar way, mimicking the effects of anti-aging Botox treatments. The Matrixyl 10% serum enhances collagen production, creating a thick dermal tissue that makes the skin more resistant to wrinkling and fine lines over time.

While this TikTok hack may provide mild muscle-relaxing and anti-aging properties, it is important to manage expectations. For younger individuals looking to prevent signs of aging, using these serums may be a cost-effective option. However, for those with mature skin who have already experienced significant collagen loss, anti-wrinkle injections may be a more suitable option.

In conclusion, combining The Ordinary’s Argireline Solution 10% and Matrixyl 10% serums may offer some anti-aging benefits, but it should not be seen as a complete alternative to anti-wrinkle injections. The affordability and effectiveness over time make it an appealing option for some, but it is important to consult with a dermatologist or skincare professional to determine the best course of action for individual skin concerns.