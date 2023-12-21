What is the order of Fern Michaels Sisterhood series?

The Complete Order of Fern Michaels Sisterhood Series

Introduction

The Sisterhood series renowned author Fern Michaels has captivated readers with its thrilling tales of justice, sisterhood, and redemption. With a diverse cast of strong female characters, this series has become a favorite among fans of suspenseful fiction. However, with over 30 books in the series, it can be challenging to determine the correct order in which to read them. In this article, we will provide you with the complete order of the Sisterhood series, ensuring you can fully immerse yourself in this captivating world.

The Order of the Sisterhood Series

1. Weekend Warriors

2. Payback

3. Vendetta

4. The Jury

5. Sweet Revenge

6. Lethal Justice

7. Free Fall

8. Hide and Seek

9. Hokus Pokus

10. Fast Track

11. Collateral Damage

12. Final Justice

13. Under the Radar

14. Razor Sharp

15. Vanishing Act

16. Deadly Deals

17. Game Over

18. Cross Roads

19. Deja Vu

20. Home Free

21. Gotcha!

22. Blindsided

23. Kiss and Tell

24. Cross My Heart

25. Take Down

26. Fade Away

27. Point Blank

28. Breaking News

29. Classified

30. Crash and Burn

31. Need to Know

32. Safe and Sound

33. Truth or Dare

34. Crash Landing

35. Deep Harbor

36. Fearless

FAQ

Q: What is the Sisterhood series Fern Michaels?

A: The Sisterhood series is a collection of suspenseful novels written Fern Michaels. It follows a group of women who form a secret organization called the Sisterhood, dedicated to seeking justice for those who have been failed the legal system.

Q: Do I need to read the Sisterhood series in order?

A: While each book in the series can be enjoyed as a standalone, reading them in order will provide a deeper understanding of the characters’ development and the overall storyline.

Q: Are there any spin-off series related to the Sisterhood?

A: Yes, Fern Michaels has also written several spin-off series that are connected to the Sisterhood, such as the Men of the Sisterhood and the Godmothers series.

Conclusion

With the complete order of the Sisterhood series at your fingertips, you can now embark on an exciting journey through the thrilling world created Fern Michaels. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series, these books are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat as you follow the adventures of the Sisterhood. So grab a copy of the first book, Weekend Warriors, and get ready to be captivated this remarkable series.