What is the order of Fern Michaels Sisterhood series?

The Complete Order of Fern Michaels Sisterhood Series
Introduction
The Sisterhood series renowned author Fern Michaels has captivated readers with its thrilling tales of justice, sisterhood, and redemption. With a diverse cast of strong female characters, this series has become a favorite among fans of suspenseful fiction. However, with over 30 books in the series, it can be challenging to determine the correct order in which to read them. In this article, we will provide you with the complete order of the Sisterhood series, ensuring you can fully immerse yourself in this captivating world.
The Order of the Sisterhood Series
1. Weekend Warriors
2. Payback
3. Vendetta
4. The Jury
5. Sweet Revenge
6. Lethal Justice
7. Free Fall
8. Hide and Seek
9. Hokus Pokus
10. Fast Track
11. Collateral Damage
12. Final Justice
13. Under the Radar
14. Razor Sharp
15. Vanishing Act
16. Deadly Deals
17. Game Over
18. Cross Roads
19. Deja Vu
20. Home Free
21. Gotcha!
22. Blindsided
23. Kiss and Tell
24. Cross My Heart
25. Take Down
26. Fade Away
27. Point Blank
28. Breaking News
29. Classified
30. Crash and Burn
31. Need to Know
32. Safe and Sound
33. Truth or Dare
34. Crash Landing
35. Deep Harbor
36. Fearless
FAQ
Q: What is the Sisterhood series Fern Michaels?
A: The Sisterhood series is a collection of suspenseful novels written Fern Michaels. It follows a group of women who form a secret organization called the Sisterhood, dedicated to seeking justice for those who have been failed the legal system.
Q: Do I need to read the Sisterhood series in order?
A: While each book in the series can be enjoyed as a standalone, reading them in order will provide a deeper understanding of the characters’ development and the overall storyline.
Q: Are there any spin-off series related to the Sisterhood?
A: Yes, Fern Michaels has also written several spin-off series that are connected to the Sisterhood, such as the Men of the Sisterhood and the Godmothers series.
Conclusion
With the complete order of the Sisterhood series at your fingertips, you can now embark on an exciting journey through the thrilling world created Fern Michaels. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series, these books are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat as you follow the adventures of the Sisterhood. So grab a copy of the first book, Weekend Warriors, and get ready to be captivated this remarkable series.