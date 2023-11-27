New TikTok Trend: Assessing Relationships through the “Orange Peel Theory”

A new trend on TikTok has taken the platform storm, offering an intriguing perspective on relationships. The phenomenon known as the “orange peel theory” has captivated users, accumulating over 35 million views. This viral trend suggests that one can gauge the trustworthiness of their partner observing their response to a simple request, such as peeling an orange.

Although the actual act of peeling an orange is secondary, it serves as a metaphor for individuals to assess their partner’s willingness to perform small acts of service. According to TikToker @neanotmia, the creator of the original video that popularized the theory, this evaluation allows individuals to determine if their partner would be willing to fulfill additional, more significant requests in the future.

While some argue that this theory oversimplifies the complexities of a relationship, many TikTokers have shared their own experiences that align with the orange peel theory. Examples range from partners surprising their significant others with thoughtful gestures, such as pre-separating egg whites or offering comfort during moments of physical discomfort.

Relationship expert Rebecca Coopersmith acknowledges the value in partners going above and beyond to meet each other’s needs. However, she asserts that relying solely on the orange peel theory as a yardstick for a successful relationship overlooks the nuances of true compatibility. Coopersmith encourages individuals to consider the big picture, highlighting the importance of open communication and understanding each other’s wants and needs.

As with any viral trend, it is essential to approach it with caution. Comparing an entire relationship to a fleeting TikTok video can be misleading, as it fails to account for the multiple layers and intricacies that a relationship entails.

The orange peel theory has sparked countless discussions among TikTok users, with some longing for such considerate acts in their own lives. Ultimately, while examining a partner’s willingness to fulfil small requests may provide insight into their character, it should not be the sole determinant of a healthy relationship. Instead, focusing on open communication, mutual respect, and understanding remains the key to building a strong and fulfilling partnership.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the orange peel theory?

The orange peel theory is a viral TikTok trend that suggests individuals can gauge their partner’s trustworthiness observing their response to a simple request, such as peeling an orange. It symbolizes a partner’s willingness to perform small acts of service, which may indicate their readiness to fulfill larger requests in the future.

Is the orange peel theory a reliable measure of a successful relationship?

While the orange peel theory offers an interesting perspective, it should not be the sole determinant of a healthy relationship. Relationship expert Rebecca Coopersmith emphasizes the importance of considering the overall dynamics, communication, and mutual respect within a partnership.

Are there risks in comparing one’s relationship with TikTok trends?

Comparing an entire relationship to fleeting TikTok videos can be misleading, as it fails to capture the complexity and nuanced nature of a real-life partnership. It is essential to approach viral trends with caution and focus on the personalized dynamics within each unique relationship.

What are some key factors in building a strong and fulfilling partnership?

Open communication, mutual respect, understanding, and compatibility are vital elements in building a strong and fulfilling partnership. While small acts of service can be indicators of a considerate partner, they should be viewed within the context of the overall relationship dynamics.