New Study Explores the Power of Small Acts of Kindness in Relationships

Summary: A new study delves into the significance of small acts of kindness in romantic relationships, challenging the viral “orange peel theory” on TikTok. According to the research, these acts, known as “bids,” can provide valuable insights into a partner’s level of care and commitment.

The viral trend on TikTok that revolves around the “orange peel theory” has sparked interest among millions of users. However, a recent study suggests that the theory goes beyond the simple act of peeling an orange. Instead, it highlights the importance of small acts of kindness as indicators of a partner’s dedication.

Dr. John Gottman, a renowned relationship therapist, identifies these acts as “bids” in his work. “Bids” are requests for attention, affirmation, or affection that partners make to each other, forming the foundation of a healthy relationship. Through these bids, partners can gauge their level of connection and commitment.

In the study, relationship expert Amber Brooks explains that a partner’s reaction to requests such as peeling an orange can reveal their approach to the relationship. Do they respond with attentiveness and consideration, or do they dismiss the request? These reactions offer valuable insights into a partner’s willingness to invest time and effort in meeting their loved one’s needs.

Brooks emphasizes that while the choice of peeling an orange may seem trivial, it serves as a data point for couples to evaluate if their partner is capable of meeting their needs. It presents an opportunity to reflect on how supportive and present a partner is within the relationship.

However, the study also acknowledges that everyone expresses love and care differently. Some individuals may prioritize acts of service, while others may have different love languages. It is essential to consider these differences and not rush to judgment based solely on the response to small requests.

In conclusion, the study suggests that while the “orange peel theory” has gained popularity on social media, its core idea of small acts of kindness as a reflection of a partner’s commitment holds merit. By assessing partners’ responses to bids, individuals can gain valuable insights into the strength of their relationships and their compatibility in meeting each other’s emotional needs.