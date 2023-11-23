What is the oral Torah also called?

In the realm of Jewish religious texts, the oral Torah is an integral part of the tradition. Also known as the Oral Law or Oral Tradition, it refers to the body of Jewish teachings that were not written down but rather passed down orally from generation to generation. This oral transmission of knowledge has been a fundamental aspect of Jewish religious practice for centuries.

The oral Torah is considered to be a complementary counterpart to the written Torah, which is the Hebrew Bible or the Tanakh. While the written Torah consists of the Five Books of Moses (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy), the oral Torah encompasses a vast collection of interpretations, explanations, and expansions on the written text.

FAQ:

Q: Why is it called the oral Torah?

A: The term “oral Torah” is used because it refers to the teachings and laws that were transmitted orally rather than being written down. It was believed that the oral Torah was given to Moses alongside the written Torah on Mount Sinai.

Q: What does the oral Torah contain?

A: The oral Torah includes a wide range of teachings, including legal interpretations, ethical guidelines, religious practices, and historical narratives. It provides additional details and explanations to help understand and apply the laws and commandments found in the written Torah.

Q: How was the oral Torah transmitted?

A: The oral Torah was passed down from generation to generation through a process known as “semikhah,” which involved a teacher imparting the knowledge to their students through memorization and repetition. This ensured the preservation and continuity of the oral tradition.

Q: When was the oral Torah eventually written down?

A: Due to concerns that the oral Torah might be lost or distorted over time, a group of sages known as the Men of the Great Assembly began the process of codifying the oral tradition into written form around the 3rd century BCE. This eventually led to the compilation of the Mishnah, the first major written collection of the oral Torah.

The oral Torah, also called the Oral Law or Oral Tradition, plays a crucial role in Jewish religious life. It provides a deeper understanding of the written Torah and serves as a guide for Jewish practice and interpretation. Through its transmission and eventual recording, the oral Torah has ensured the preservation of Jewish traditions and teachings for generations to come.