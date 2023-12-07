What is the OneStream platform?

Introducing OneStream: The All-in-One Financial Management Platform

In today’s fast-paced business world, organizations are constantly seeking innovative solutions to streamline their financial processes and drive better decision-making. One such solution that has gained significant traction is the OneStream platform. But what exactly is OneStream, and how does it revolutionize financial management? Let’s dive in.

What is OneStream?

OneStream is a comprehensive, cloud-based platform that combines financial consolidation, planning, reporting, and analytics into a single, unified solution. It enables organizations to simplify their financial operations, gain real-time insights, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.

How does OneStream work?

OneStream integrates data from various sources, such as ERP systems, spreadsheets, and other financial applications, into a centralized database. This consolidation eliminates data silos and provides a holistic view of an organization’s financial performance. The platform also offers robust planning capabilities, allowing users to create detailed budgets, forecasts, and scenarios to support strategic decision-making.

What sets OneStream apart?

OneStream stands out from traditional financial management systems due to its unified architecture. Unlike legacy systems that require multiple applications for consolidation, planning, and reporting, OneStream offers all these functionalities within a single platform. This integration not only simplifies the financial close process but also reduces costs and enhances data accuracy.

Who can benefit from OneStream?

OneStream caters to organizations of all sizes and industries. Whether it’s a multinational corporation or a mid-sized company, the platform’s flexibility and scalability make it suitable for various business needs. From finance teams seeking to streamline their financial close process to executives looking for real-time insights, OneStream empowers users at all levels to drive better financial performance.

Conclusion

In a world where financial management is becoming increasingly complex, OneStream provides a comprehensive solution that simplifies processes, enhances decision-making, and drives business success. By unifying financial consolidation, planning, reporting, and analytics, organizations can unlock the full potential of their financial data and stay ahead in today’s competitive landscape.

FAQ

Q: What is financial consolidation?

A: Financial consolidation is the process of combining financial information from multiple entities or business units within an organization to create a consolidated view of its financial performance.

Q: What are ERP systems?

A: Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems are software applications that integrate various business functions, such as accounting, human resources, and supply chain management, into a single system to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Q: How does OneStream ensure data accuracy?

A: OneStream’s unified architecture eliminates the need for data transfers between different applications, reducing the risk of errors and ensuring data consistency. Additionally, the platform offers built-in validation and reconciliation features to maintain data accuracy throughout the financial management process.