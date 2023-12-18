What is the old name of Sony?

Sony: Tracing the Origins of a Tech Giant

Introduction

In the ever-evolving world of technology, few companies have left as indelible a mark as Sony. Renowned for its innovative products and cutting-edge advancements, Sony has become a household name synonymous with quality and reliability. However, before it became the tech giant we know today, Sony went a different name, one that holds a significant place in its history.

The Old Name: Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo

Before adopting the name Sony in 1958, the company was known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo. Founded in 1946 Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo initially focused on repairing electronic equipment. However, driven a passion for innovation, the company soon expanded its horizons and began developing its own products.

The Birth of Sony

In 1955, Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo introduced its first tape recorder, the Type-G. This groundbreaking device marked the beginning of a new era for the company, as it showcased its ability to create cutting-edge consumer electronics. Inspired this success, Ibuka and Morita decided to rebrand the company, choosing the name Sony, derived from the Latin word “sonus,” meaning sound, to reflect their commitment to audio technology.

FAQ

Q: Why did Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo change its name to Sony?

A: The founders, Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, wanted a name that reflected their focus on audio technology. They chose Sony, derived from the Latin word “sonus,” meaning sound.

Q: When was the name change from Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo to Sony?

A: The company officially changed its name to Sony Corporation on January 1, 1958.

Q: What were some of Sony’s early products?

A: Before the name change, Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo developed various products, including tape recorders, radios, and televisions.

Conclusion

Sony’s journey from Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo to the globally recognized brand it is today is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. While its name may have changed, Sony’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology remains as strong as ever. As we continue to witness Sony’s groundbreaking advancements, it is important to remember the humble beginnings of this tech giant and the legacy it has built over the years.