What is the old name of Sony brand?

Sony: Unveiling the Forgotten Name of a Tech Giant

In the realm of technology, few brands have achieved the level of recognition and success that Sony has. Renowned for its innovative products and cutting-edge technology, Sony has become a household name across the globe. However, many are unaware that this tech giant was not always known its current moniker. Let’s delve into the forgotten name of Sony and explore its intriguing history.

The Old Name: Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo

Before adopting the name Sony, the company was originally known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo. Founded in 1946 Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo initially focused on repairing electronic equipment. However, the company soon expanded its horizons and began developing its own products, including Japan’s first tape recorder.

The Birth of Sony

In 1958, Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo underwent a significant transformation. The company decided to rebrand itself and sought a name that would resonate with a global audience. After much contemplation, they settled on the name Sony, derived from the Latin word “sonus,” meaning sound, combined with the popular American slang term “sonny boy.” This new name reflected the company’s commitment to delivering innovative audio products.

FAQ

Q: Why did Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo change its name to Sony?

A: Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo wanted a name that would be easily recognizable and memorable on a global scale. The name Sony was chosen to reflect the company’s focus on sound-related products and its desire to appeal to a younger audience.

Q: When did the name change occur?

A: The rebranding took place in 1958, marking the birth of the Sony we know today.

Q: What were some of Sony’s early products?

A: Prior to the name change, Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo developed Japan’s first tape recorder and transistor radio, among other innovative products.

Q: How did the name change impact the company’s success?

A: The adoption of the name Sony played a crucial role in the company’s global success. It helped establish a strong brand identity and paved the way for the development of groundbreaking products that have shaped the world of technology.

As we marvel at the technological wonders Sony continues to produce, it is fascinating to uncover the forgotten name that laid the foundation for this iconic brand. Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo’s transformation into Sony marked a turning point in the company’s history, propelling it towards becoming a global leader in the world of technology.